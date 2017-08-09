Dempsey, Doody make EA SPORTS FIFA 17 FUT Team of the Week

A pair of MLSers made the EA SPORTS FIFA FUT Team of the Week for their sterling performances over the weekend.

Sounders star Clint Dempsey earned his selection after notching a brace in Seattle’s 4-0 romp at Minnesota United FC on Saturday. Fire defender Patrick Doody made the squad after tallying three assists in Chicago’s 4-1 win against New England over the weekend.

Both players will be in action again on Saturday, when Dempsey and the Sounders will host Sporting Kansas City (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE) and Doody and the Fire will play at Columbus Crew SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Check out the full squad below: