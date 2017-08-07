Video Review debuts in MLS during Week 22 | INSTANT REPLAY

How did Video Review do in its debut? Who got a red card this weekend? Watch Instant Replay as MLSsoccer.com's Simon Borg brings you the most controversial and talked-about plays from Week 22 of the 2017 MLS regular season.
ExtraTime Radio Podcast
LISTEN: Takes of all types on all 22 MLS clubs after a jam-packed Week 22. Once that's out of the way, PRO's Howard Webb breaks down the first week of Video Review and the Baer's Lair has the guys in stitches (and reveals a new ETR addition). Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!