Video Review: LA Galaxy goal disallowed for Gyasi Zardes handball

In the 12th minute of the Week 22 regular season match between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy, head referee Drew Fischer ordered a Video Review of the goal awarded to LA Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes.

The Video Review resulted in the goal being disallowed due to a handball by Zardes just before the goal was scored. Zardes received a yellow card for the handball and the match resumed with a Timbers free kick at the spot of the infraction.

