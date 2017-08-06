Head coaches react to first-ever use of Video Review in MLS: "It succeeded"

The head coaches of the Philadelphia Union (Jim Curtin) and FC Dallas (Oscar Pareja) discussed the first-ever use of Video Review in league history following the Union's 3-1 win on Saturday night.

In the 79th minute of their Week 22 match at Talen Energy Stadium, referee Ricardo Salazar ordered a Video Review of the goal scored by Dallas forward Maxi Urruti.

The Video Review resulted in the goal being disallowed due to a foul committed by Dallas forward Cristian Colman on Philadelphia goalkeeper John McCarthy just before the goal was scored. The match resumed with a Union free kick at the point of the foul.