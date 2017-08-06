Brisendine: Breaking down the first night of Video Review in MLS

After months of anticipation and speculation, we’ve finally gotten the first glimpse at how Video Review is going to work in MLS.

And it didn’t take long for the process to come into play on its first matchnight. Just under 80 minutes, to be exact.

The moment came in one of Saturday night's opening matches, the Philadelphia Union's 3-1 home victory over FC Dallas – and because the first time was always going to be a big deal, let's unpack the sequence (watch above), starting in the 79th minute with the Union leading 3-0:

78:01— Union goalkeeper John McCarthy charges out and slides to deny Dallas forward Cristian Colman, and the two collide. McCarthy – already sore from a previous collision with Dallas' Matt Hedges – grimaces in pain.

Union goalkeeper John McCarthy charges out and slides to deny Dallas forward Cristian Colman, and the two collide. McCarthy – already sore from a previous collision with Dallas' Matt Hedges – grimaces in pain. 78:03— Maximiliano Urruti runs onto the loose ball and fires into the net, triggering protests from Philadelphia players that Colman fouled McCarthy and the goal shouldn't count.

Maximiliano Urruti runs onto the loose ball and fires into the net, triggering protests from Philadelphia players that Colman fouled McCarthy and the goal shouldn't count. 78:17— Referee Ricardo Salazar points to his ear to indicate that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Hilario Grajeda is performing the routine check on the goal (one of the four reviewable match-changing incidents in Video Review). A replay shows a potential foul as Colman's foot strikes McCarthy in the midsection.

Referee Ricardo Salazar points to his ear to indicate that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Hilario Grajeda is performing the routine check on the goal (one of the four reviewable match-changing incidents in Video Review). A replay shows a potential foul as Colman's foot strikes McCarthy in the midsection. 79:21— Salazar signals for the Video Review and heads to the sideline to watch the replay.

Salazar signals for the Video Review and heads to the sideline to watch the replay. 80:07—Salazar signals the Video Review process complete, calling a foul on Colman and waving off the goal.

The Video Review process in this instance took just 46 seconds. From the time of the foul itself to the goal call being overturned, only a bit more than two minutes elapsed. I'm in agreement with Philadelphia forward C.J. Sapong: That’s not unreasonable, especially in light of how long reviews can take in other sports.

Sapong on VAR: "It's nothing that interrupted the flow of the game too much. It's good that they got it right." — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) August 6, 2017

And while it didn’t affect the outcome of the match – the Union were in control for most of it – the moment was still significant because of its potential standings implications down the stretch of the season.

For Dallas, which still holds hope for a second straight Supporters’ Shield, the total goals tiebreaker is no small thing. For both teams – especially for the Union, who are trying to climb back above the playoff line – goal differential, which serves as the second tiebreaker, also could come into play.

So, yes, Video Review worked the first time – and, so far, the only time – it was used.

While the other seven Saturday matches also featured the same routine checks on the four match-changing incidents outlined in the Video Review protocol, none of the checks detected a clear and obvious error to trigger a Video Review. But there were three plays in particular that triggered plenty of discussion.

Foul before a goal?

At Toyota Park, a sequence of play in Chicago's 4-1 victory over New England saw Juninho score to put the Fire ahead for good in the 39th minute (watch above). But some 20 seconds before the goal was scored, Chicago forward David Accam clattered into defender Andrew Farrell, but referee Silviu Petrescu didn't call a foul on Accam.

While the play was checked by the VAR as in the case of every goal, there was no Video Review ordered by Petrescu because the potential foul incident did not occur in the attacking phase of play leading up to the goal. So Video Review was not warranted, and the goal stood.

the Accam foul came BEFORE the beginning of the Attacking Phase of Play (decisive move forward) which is why Review didnt come back that far — Soccer guy (@Revs_fan_in_USA) August 6, 2017

Handball in the box?

It seemed we were on the verge of a Video Review in the 65th minute of Colorado's 2-2 draw with Vancouver after Whitecaps defender Andrew Jacobson lunged in the penalty area to knock a Rapids corner kick over the endline with his shoulder. While referee Nima Saghafi ruled it a corner kick, Rapids players wanted a penalty kick for a hand ball.

VAR Fotis Bazakos checked the play as a potential penalty-kick incident (one of the four reviewable match-changing incidents in Video Review), but the replays didn't show a clear-and-obvious error made by head referee Nima Saghafi, who did not signal for the Video Review.

Obstruction on goal?

And in the final match of the night, San Jose's 2-1 home victory against Columbus Crew SC, referee Alan Kelly held up kickoff after Adam Jahn's 75th-minute goal for Crew SC in order to give VAR Jon Freemon enough time to check the goal for a possible obstruction by Ola Kamara on Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham.

Here, too, replays did not show a clear and obvious error and there was no Video Review.

So, fear not, comment section warriors: Video Review still leaves plenty of room for discussion, disagreement and outright argument.

In the end, final decisions still come down to the people with the whistles, the flags, the stoppage-time boards, and now the video monitors. Those things are all tools, and it still takes human beings – with all their persistent preferences, proclivities and imperfections – to wield them.