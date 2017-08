Video Review will officially be introduced in all Major League Soccer matches beginning August 5, 2017.

The video explainer above presents a one-stop tutorial on all the basic concepts of Video Review and how it works. For even more information visit MLSsoccer.com/Video Review.

Also be sure to watch the five-part Video Review presentation hosted by Howard Webb, ex-World Cup referee and Manager of VAR Operations for the Professional Referee Organization (PRO):