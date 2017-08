Chicago Fire defenders Matt Polster and Brandon Vincent join ExtraTime Live's Andrew Wiebe and David Gass to help make a very important decision: Which ankle-breaking move is the best Golden Cone of the 2017 season (so far)?

Wrap up the weekend w/ ExtraTime Live on Sunday at 10 ET!

Be sure to Like our Facebook page so you don't miss a show as the guys get together every week to banter about the MLS week that was!