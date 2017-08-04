2017 MLS WORKS All-Star Week Events

MLS WORKS/Chicago Fire All-Star Community Day

MLS WORKS and the Chicago Fire Soccer Club hosted an All-Star Community Day on Monday, July 31. Community members participated in age-based soccer activities presented by Advocare and led by Chicago Fire Youth Coaches. The event included a soccer skills challenge area, inflatables, games, a free play zone and included music and food.

Mini-Pitch Dedication

MLS WORKS, the Chicago Fire, the U.S. Soccer Foundation and Southern New Hampshire University unveiled two mini-pitches in the Chicagoland area, with the help of MLS Commissioner Don Garber, MLS All-Stars, Andrew Hauptman and Mayor Emanuel. Following the official dedication, the mini-pitch hosted the All-Star Community Day Youth Tournament championship match, presented by AdvoCare. The championship match consisted of two teams comprised of Chicago Fire Juniors players with MLS All-Stars serving as celebrity coaches.

Beyond Soccer Panel

The Beyond Soccer Panel discussed soccer’s role in society to the sport's ability to help drive positive social change. Hosted by MLS WORKS and Beyond Sport United and moderated by Rob Stone (MLS on FOX) and Katie Witham (FOX Sports' MLS Reporter), the event featured key roles for MLS partners, NGOs, ownership, and current and former professional players.

Special Olympics Unified Match presented by MLS WORKS and ESPN

MLS WORKS and ESPN hosted the Fourth Annual Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Soccer Match at Toyota Park. The two Unified teams competed in an East v. West, 11 v. 11 match and played a thrilling performance that ended in a 2-2 tie. The match highlighted the talents of Unified athletes and partners representing players from all 22 MLS clubs. Match recap

MLS WORKS Day of Service presented by Wells Fargo

MLS WORKS and Wells Fargo teamed up to present to give back to the city of Chicago. The day began with a brief kick-off rally before buses took volunteers to various community organizations throughout the city.