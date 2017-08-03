USA vs. Panama - Game Highlights

Western Conference
Colorado Rapids
FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo
LA Galaxy
Minnesota United FC
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders FC
Sporting Kansas City
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Eastern Conference
Atlanta United FC
Chicago Fire
Columbus Crew SC
D.C. United
Montreal Impact
New England Revolution
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls
Orlando City SC
Philadelphia Union
Toronto FC
Expansion
Los Angeles FC
Scoreboard
7/29
8:00pm
FINAL
90'+3'
DAL
FC Dallas
0
VAN
Vancouver
4
Regular Season
TSN
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-07-29-fc-dallas-vs-vancouver-whitecaps-fc
7/29
8:00pm
FINAL
90'+5'
HOU
Houston
2
POR
Portland
2
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-07-29-houston-dynamo-vs-portland-timbers
7/29
8:00pm
FINAL
90'+5'
SKC
Sporting KC
3
CHI
Chicago
2
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-07-29-sporting-kansas-city-vs-chicago-fire
7/29
8:00pm
FINAL
90'+3'
MIN
Minnesota
4
DC
D.C. United
0
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-07-29-minnesota-united-fc-vs-dc-united
7/29
8:00pm
FINAL
90'+6'
RSL
Real Salt Lake
2
CLB
Columbus
2
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-07-29-real-salt-lake-vs-columbus-crew-sc
7/29
8:00pm
FINAL
90'+3'
SJ
San Jose
1
COL
Colorado
0
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-07-29-san-jose-earthquakes-vs-colorado-rapids
7/29
10:00pm
FINAL
90'+5'
LA
LA Galaxy
0
SEA
Seattle
0
Regular Season
ESPN
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-07-29-la-galaxy-vs-seattle-sounders-fc
7/30
2:00pm
FINAL
90'+5'
TOR
Toronto FC
4
NYC
NYCFC
0
Regular Season
ESPN
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-07-30-toronto-fc-vs-new-york-city-fc
8/1
8:00pm
FINAL
90'+4'
MLSHG
MLS Homegrown
2
CVG20
Chivas U-20
2
All-Star Game
UDN
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-01-mls-homegrown-team-vs-cd-guadalajara-under-20-team
8/2
7:30pm
FINAL
90'+5'
MIA
Miami FC
0
CIN
FC Cincinnati
1
US Open Cup
ussoccer.com
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-02-miami-fc-vs-fc-cincinnati
8/2
8:30pm
FINAL
90'+3'
MLS
MLS All-Stars
1(2)
RM
Real Madrid
1(4)
All-Star Game
FS1
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-02-mls-all-star-team-vs-real-madrid
8/5
7:00pm
DC
D.C. United
TOR
Toronto FC
Regular Season
TSN
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-05-dc-united-vs-toronto-fc
8/5
7:00pm
PHI
Philadelphia
DAL
FC Dallas
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-05-philadelphia-union-vs-fc-dallas
8/5
7:30pm
MTL
Montreal
ORL
Orlando
Regular Season
TVAS
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-05-montreal-impact-vs-orlando-city-sc
8/5
8:00pm
MIN
Minnesota
SEA
Seattle
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-05-minnesota-united-fc-vs-seattle-sounders-fc
8/5
8:30pm
CHI
Chicago
NE
New England
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-05-chicago-fire-vs-new-england-revolution
8/5
10:00pm
COL
Colorado
VAN
Vancouver
Regular Season
TSN1
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-05-colorado-rapids-vs-vancouver-whitecaps-fc
8/5
10:00pm
RSL
Real Salt Lake
HOU
Houston
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-05-real-salt-lake-vs-houston-dynamo
8/5
10:30pm
SJ
San Jose
CLB
Columbus
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-05-san-jose-earthquakes-vs-columbus-crew-sc
8/6
2:00pm
POR
Portland
LA
LA Galaxy
Regular Season
ESPN
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-06-portland-timbers-vs-la-galaxy
8/6
6:00pm
NYC
NYCFC
NY
NY Red Bulls
Regular Season
FS1
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-06-new-york-city-fc-vs-new-york-red-bulls
8/6
8:00pm
SKC
Sporting KC
ATL
Atlanta
Regular Season
FS1
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-06-sporting-kansas-city-vs-atlanta-united-fc
8/9
7:30pm
SKC
Sporting KC
SJ
San Jose
US Open Cup
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-09-sporting-kansas-city-vs-san-jose-earthquakes
8/12
4:00pm
SEA
Seattle
SKC
Sporting KC
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-12-seattle-sounders-fc-vs-sporting-kansas-city
8/12
6:00pm
TOR
Toronto FC
POR
Portland
Regular Season
TSN
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-12-toronto-fc-vs-portland-timbers
8/12
7:00pm
DC
D.C. United
RSL
Real Salt Lake
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-12-dc-united-vs-real-salt-lake
8/12
7:30pm
CLB
Columbus
CHI
Chicago
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-12-columbus-crew-sc-vs-chicago-fire
8/12
7:30pm
NY
NY Red Bulls
ORL
Orlando
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-12-new-york-red-bulls-vs-orlando-city-sc
8/12
8:00pm
DAL
FC Dallas
COL
Colorado
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-12-fc-dallas-vs-colorado-rapids
8/12
8:00pm
NE
New England
VAN
Vancouver
Regular Season
TSN
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-12-new-england-revolution-vs-vancouver-whitecaps-fc
8/12
8:00pm
PHI
Philadelphia
MTL
Montreal
Regular Season
TVAS
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-12-philadelphia-union-vs-montreal-impact
8/12
9:00pm
HOU
Houston
SJ
San Jose
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-12-houston-dynamo-vs-san-jose-earthquakes
8/12
11:00pm
LA
LA Galaxy
NYC
NYCFC
Regular Season
ESPN2
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-12-la-galaxy-vs-new-york-city-fc
8/15
8:00pm
CIN
FC Cincinnati
NY
NY Red Bulls
US Open Cup
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-15-fc-cincinnati-vs-new-york-red-bulls
8/16
7:30pm
MTL
Montreal
CHI
Chicago
Regular Season
TVAS
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-16-montreal-impact-vs-chicago-fire
8/18
10:00pm
POR
Portland
NY
NY Red Bulls
Regular Season
FS1
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-18-portland-timbers-vs-new-york-red-bulls
8/19
7:30pm
MTL
Montreal
RSL
Real Salt Lake
Regular Season
TVAS
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-19-montreal-impact-vs-real-salt-lake
8/19
7:30pm
ORL
Orlando
CLB
Columbus
Regular Season
MLS LIVE
https://matchcenter.mlssoccer.com/matchcenter/2017-08-19-orlando-city-sc-vs-columbus-crew-sc
USA vs. Panama - Game Highlights
August 3, 2017
8:03PM EDT
