On the pitch, Matt Lampson is focused on stopping shots. Off the pitch, the Chicago Fire goalkeeper says community service is crucial.

In this segment, Lampson -- the 2016 MLS Humanitarian of the Year -- sits down with MLSSoccer.com's Calen Carr at the Wells Fargo Digital HQ.

The two discuss the sparkling form of Lampson's club and the great work being done by Lampson and the rest of MLS in communities around the country.