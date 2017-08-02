MLS Commissioner Don Garber gives update on Expansion and Miami

August 2, 20171:04PM EDT

MLS Commissioner Don Garber breaks down the timeline for the next round of MLS Expansion and gives an update on the progress of David Beckham's Miami franchise.

