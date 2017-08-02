Hang out w/ Alexi Lalas and ExtraTime Live before MLS All-Star Game | 7 ET

What's the best way to get ready for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target? By tailgating with Alexi Lalas and ExtraTime Live driven by Continental, of course! You don't even have to be in Chicago to be part of the fun.

If you're in Chicago and going to the big game against Real Madrid, make sure to drop by the Continental Tires tailgate at the Soccer Celebration next to Soldier Field for plenty of soccer talk, free t-shirts and scarves and an opportunity to be a part of the show. We're looking for questions in the comments section, but we'll also pull a few lucky fans on to the show to chat with the guys!

Time to kill? Check out ExtraTime Live's exclusive chat with MLS Commissioner Don Garber for all the latest MLS news, including expansion updates in Miami and surrounding Teams 25 and 26!