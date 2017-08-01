WATCH: ExtraTime Live with MLS Commissioner Don Garber ahead of All-Star

August 1, 20171:00PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff
ExtraTime Live with special guest Don Garber

MLS All-Star Week rolls on! Join the crew and special guest Commissioner Don Garber to chat about the state of the league and answer fan questions.

Posted by Major League Soccer (MLS) on Thursday, July 27, 2017

The ExtraTime Live crew is in Chicago this week ahead of Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target, and on Tuesday morning they sat down with MLS Commissioner Don Garber to talk the state of the league and answer fan questions. You can watch the full interview above.

MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid is August 2. Limited tickets left!

Time is running out for your chance to see European champions Real Madrid face the best of MLS. Get your tickets to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

More about All-Star  |  Event schedule