Video Review: Collision in Homegrown Game reviewed for potential red card

In the 37th minute of the 2017 MLS Homegrown Game, presented by Energizer, head referee Alan Kelly ordered a Video Review for a potential red card offense after a clash in the box between Chivas Guadalajara U-20 forward Jose de Jesus Godinez and MLS Homegrown goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez. Following the Video Review, Kelly upheld his on-field decision not to award a red card and the match resumed with a drop ball at the top of the penalty area. For more information on Video Review and to watch reviews from previous matches, visit MLSsoccer.com/VideoReview.