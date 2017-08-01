Gargs & Gordo’s Guide to the MLS All-Star Game

August 1, 20171:35PM EDT

Gargs & Gordo have arrived in Chicago for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target. The bash brothers reprise their series from their LA Galaxy days for the week in Chicago as the MLS All-Stars take on Real Madrid.

In case you're wondering, though they don't need any introduction, "Gargs" is former MLS player and current Atlanta United broadcaster Dan Gargan. "Gordo" is Colorado Rapids forward and MLS legend Alan Gordon.

