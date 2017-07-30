Toronto FC 4-0 New York City FC | 4-Minute Highlights

July 30, 20174:13PM EDT

Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore, and Michael Bradley are back together for Toronto FC's first game after the Gold Cup to welcome a challenging foe in David Villa's New York City FC to BMO Field.

Full Highlights
Match Highlights

The Third Rail Supporters gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for the special Mitchell & Ness supporters gears or NYCFC hats, hoodies, jerseys, and shirts.

MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid is August 2. Limited tickets left!

Time is running out for your chance to see European champions Real Madrid face the best of MLS. Get your tickets to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

More about All-Star  |  Event schedule