PK MISS: Maxi Moralez skies the spot kick

July 30, 20174:05PM EDT

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Maximiliano Moralez (New York City FC) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Maximiliano Moralez should be disappointed.

Match Highlights

The Third Rail Supporters gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for the special Mitchell & Ness supporters gears or NYCFC hats, hoodies, jerseys, and shirts.

MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid is August 2. Limited tickets left!

Time is running out for your chance to see European champions Real Madrid face the best of MLS. Get your tickets to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

More about All-Star  |  Event schedule