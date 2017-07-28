Kick Off: Jonathan dos Santos, Schmid to Galaxy | Bradley will lead LAFC

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Stars arrive in LA: JDS, Sigi & Bob

Even more than usual, the stars alit in Los Angeles on Thursday, with Mexico international Jonathan dos Santos becoming the newest on-field piece of the Galaxy constellation on Thursday. They completed the long-rumored signing of the erstwhile Villarreal midfielder, brother of Galaxy playmaker Giovani dos Santos. READ MORE

The LA Galaxy also installed a new boss, with former coach Sigi Schmid taking over for the axed Curt Onalfo. In his first tenure with the team, Schmid celebrated the club's first MLS Cup triumph, a US Open Cup crown and the 1999 MLS Coach of the Year Award. He'll debut on the bench in Saturday's nationally-televised contest against visiting Seattle, who just so happen to be his prior league employers (10 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada).READ MORE | PREVIEW

Not to be outdone, next year's newcomer LAFC made their own big splash by naming Bob Bradley as their first head coach. The former USMNT manager knows a thing or two about guiding new MLS teams, having led Chicago to a domestic double in their 1998 expansion campaign. READ MORE

ExtraTime Live goes behind-the-scenes at MLS All-Star

Want to follow next week's MLS All-Star festivities? ExtraTime Live driven by Continental has you covered – and the only place you can catch all the behind-the-scenes happenings is on Facebook! ExtraTime Live brings you four shows in four days from Sunday through Wednesday. Think tailgate parties, a parade of special guests, free swag and a question-and-answer session with none other than MLS Commissioner Don Garber. READ MORE

You can join the crew in Chicago for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, which features the best of MLS taking the field against Real Madrid as the centerpiece event of week-long festivities in the Windy City. TICKETS | EVENT INFO

Dwyer could debut for Lions vs. red-hot Atlanta

Atlanta United and Orlando City will meet for the second round in a row, reuniting at Bobby Dodd on Saturday afternoon (4:30 pm ET | FOX; MLS LIVE in Canada). The Five Stripes will be trying to post the franchise's first four-game win streak. PREVIEW

Even after trading for erstwhile Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer, who's expected to (re-)debut in purple and gold Saturday, the Lions – per Goal's Ives Galarcep – have knocked back a Besiktas bid for strike ace Cyle Larin. READ MORE

Tabletop battle in Toronto

In a top-of-the-table matchup on Sunday (2 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; TSN4/5), East front-runners Toronto FC must contend with a New York City FC side that is now just three points back. However, Patrick Vieira has yet to defeat the Reds in five tries (0-2-3). PREVIEW

Though his name is not usually mentioned as one of the top coaches in MLS, some learned folks believe that Reds boss Greg Vanney has become one of the league's best tacticians. READ MORE

Sporting KC wager their home run

Midwest rivals Sporting KC and Chicago will lock horns at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). This may be a mission impossible for the Fire, as Peter Vermes' charges are unbeaten in their last 19 home games. PREVIEW

Though he's in the midst of a career season, Fire speedster David Accam is feeling dejected of late. The Ghana international is unhappy over his All-Star snub, the lack of a long-term contract and that he's come off the bench in Chicago's last two games. READ MORE

FC Dallas hosts a favorite guest in Vancouver

West leaders FC Dallas will shoot for their first four-game win streak in two years when Vancouver pays a call for Saturday's encounter (8 pm ET | TSN; MLS LIVE in US). FCD have never dropped a home point to the Whitecaps, winning all eight previous Toyota Stadium meetings by a combined 24-3 tally. PREVIEW

After making four straight sub appearances upon his return from injury, Vancouver attack sparkplug Yordi Reyna has declared himself fit to start in Dallas. READ MORE

Can Montreal tame the Red Bulls again?

The streaking New York Red Bulls will be in the mood for more home cooking when they welcome Montreal to town for a Saturday affair (7:30 pm ET | TVAS in Canada; MLS LIVE in US). The Impact have won three in a row in this series, a run that includes their first win at Red Bull Arena. PREVIEW

Having completed the loan capture of Panama defender Fidel Escobar, the Red Bulls are now busy auditioning erstwhile Columbus midfielder Dilly Duka. READ MORE

Houston, Portland jockey for position

Houston will put their unbeaten home record (8-0-2) on the line when Portland heads south for a Saturday's Western showdown (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Dynamo would do well to throw a net on Timbers skipper Diego Valeri, who has five goals and an assist in their last three series clashes. PREVIEW

After getting a strong display from their makeshift backline in last week's win, the Timbers are hoping for more of the same against Houston's scary home attack. READ MORE

Revs, Union meet at Gillette

New England and guests Philadelphia will each be hoping to move closer to the playoff line when they collide on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Union have made themselves at home at Gillette in recent years, going 2-0-1 in their last three league visits. PREVIEW

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reports that injured Union netminder Andre Blake should have the stitches removed from his hand in 10 days, from which time he'll be day-to-day. READ MORE

Rapids visit San Jose

The San Jose Earthquakes will try to halt a three-game losing slide when Colorado comes to town for Saturday's tilt (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). They'll have to like their chances, considering that Pablo Mastroeni's men have managed but one point and three goals in eight road games this season. PREVIEW

The Rapids have moved to shore up their defense for the years to come by inking a three-year extension with backline marshal Axel Sjoberg. READ MORE

East meets west: CLB-RSL, MIN-DC

A pair of teams aiming to improve their postseason chances will clash on Saturday night when Real Salt Lake hosts Columbus (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Claret and Cobalt stand three points shy of the Western Conference playoff line, while Gregg Berhalter's boys currently hold the last playoff slot in the East. PREVIEW

The basement side in each conference will duel on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE) when Minnesota United and D.C. United meet for the first time. The Loons will be trying to snap a five-game win drought, while their weekend visitors will enter on a five-game losing streak. PREVIEW

Exports: Miazga headed back to Vitesse?

Local daily De Gelderlander reports that Europa League entrants Vitesse are set to seal another loan deal (in Dutch) for Chelsea's US defender Matt Miazga. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Tijuana's Paul Arriola is drawing plenty of transfer interest. According to Goal's Ives Galarcep, several clubs in MLS (including Real Salt Lake), the Netherlands and Portugal are checking out the US winger. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

Top 10 WTF moments: The wacky, wild and weird in MLS