Denied double-digits at the spot, CJ Sapong heads home long-sought No. 10

CHESTER, Pa. — For the first time in his MLS career, CJ Sapong has reached the double-digit mark for goals in a season.

But the Philadelphia Union striker’s record 10th tally didn’t come without a little bit of drama.

In the first half of Philly’s 3-0 win over Columbus Crew SC on Wednesday, Sapong drew a penalty and then fumed when Roland Alberg rushed to pick up the ball to take the ensuing PK — which he then missed.

At one point, Sapong even appealed to head coach Jim Curtin to be allowed to take the PK, but Curtin deferred to captain Alejandro Bedoya to make the call on the field.

“Guys are angry,” Curtin said. “Everybody wants to score goals. At the end of the day, that’s the name of the game. It’s not the first time in soccer that a situation like that has happened. Ale’s the designated captain to select who shoots in that time frame. And at the same time, they’re going to be upset because they all want to help the team. It’s all for the same cause, for the Union getting three points. If we score, it’s a non-issue and no one’s really talking about it now.”

Indeed, the Union following the PK feud with two second-half goals to ice the game certainly made things easier to handle. Even better was the fact that Sapong scored one of them, following up on his own header off the post with a 66th-minute putback for his 10th goal of the year.

The 28-year-old striker had previously scored nine goals twice, in 2015 with Philly and 2012 with Sporting Kansas City.

“It’s interesting because I think in the moment it meant more for me than I would’ve thought,” Sapong said. “It’s always good to break any barriers. But again, it’s just a stat. I want to continue to keep helping my team. This next half of the season, I need to keep performing and producing to help my team.”

Wednesday’s game was certainly a good example of how much the Union rely on Sapong. Four days earlier, with Sapong out with an ankle injury, the Union finished with zero shots on goal in a 1-0 loss in Columbus. But Sapong sliced through the Crew’s defense in the rematch, helping the Union get on the board in the 20th minute with a marvelous bicycle-kick assist to Ilsinho.

“Obviously he’s a great player and his work rate is unbelievable,” Bedoya said of Sapong. “I think in the first 15-20 minutes, we tired them out a little bit and that’s due to the pressing and CJ is a big, big part of that. He brings a different dynamic. I was happy for him to get his goal. I told him at halftime he was going to get his goal. I told him to shake it off and it would come.”

Sapong seemed calm about the whole situation with Alberg after the game. Curtin even went as far as saying that having on-field arguments in the heat of the moment “is a good thing” that happens on plenty of winning teams.

“I was confident and I felt like I wanted to take it; he was confident and he felt like he wanted to take it,” Sapong said. “Ale came in and was like, ‘Hey, he’s got the ball, he feels confident, let him take it.’ Thankfully we ended up getting the three points anyway.

“At the end of the day, he’s my teammate and we both have the same goal, which is to help the team win.”