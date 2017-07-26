Top 10 WTF moments: The wacky, wild and weird in MLS so far in 2017

July 26, 20178:05PM EDT
Andrew WiebeSenior Editor

What's a WTF moment? You can probably guess.

Lucky for you, the fine folks at ExtraTime Live driven by Continental scour every single MLS game to identify the wackiest, weirdest and wildest moments each week. Above you'll find our top 10 so far from 2017, but we might have missed one or two. Feel free to nominate your own WTF moments in the comments section below!

And, of course, don't miss ExtraTime Live every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on Facebook Live. This week, Andrew and David and special guests Brandon Vincent and Matt Polster of the Fire come at you from Chicago, where they're prepping for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

