Kick Off: Blockbuster trade in MLS | East clash, Gold Cup final tonight

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Blockbuster trade

On Tuesday, Sporting Kansas City completed one of the biggest trades in MLS history by sending star forward Dom Dwyer to Orlando City in exchange for a record amount of allocation cash. The 26-year-old returns to the site of a successful 2013 loan spell that saw him lead the pre-MLS edition of the Lions to a USL championship. READ MORE

Dwyer, who was recently part of the US national team at the Gold Cup, will surely make for one of the most interesting national storylines at the 2017 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target when he takes the field against Real Madrid, the centerpiece event of the festivities in Chicago. TICKET INFO

Fallout from Dwyer trade

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle writes that the trade was so big that it ushers in a new era of personnel moves for the league. READ MORE

Meanwhile, the dealing may not be done in Orlando. Sporting News scribe Nick Sabetti reports that Turkish champions Besiktas have tabled a bid for striker Cyle Larin, kicking off transfer discussions with the Lions. READ MORE

Grudge match in the East

Just a few days after locking horns in Ohio, Columbus Crew SC and Philadelphia will face off at Talen Energy Stadium in another clash on Wednesday night (7:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE). But Crew SC have occasionally made themselves at home in Chester, winning four of nine league tilts there. PREVIEW

The rematch will be extra special for one participant; it will be the first pro game in front of his hometown fans for Crew SC netminder Zack Steffen. READ MORE

Red Bulls make Power move

The streaking New York Red Bulls made the biggest jump in our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings, breaching the top 10 with a five-rung climb. Meanwhile, the LA Galaxy suffered the harshest drop, falling four spots. READ MORE

The rewards for the Red Bulls' pair of wins last week didn't end there, as forward Daniel Royer was named Alcatel MLS Player of the Week after pitching in with a three goals and an assist. READ MORE

Dejected Caps search for answers

To put it mildly, the Vancouver Whitecaps were left disappointed and frustrated by their weekend Cascadia derby defeat against a shorthanded, previously slumping Portland side. READ MORE

Silva impresses in debut

Even though Marcelo Silva conceded a penalty kick on his Real Salt Lake debut, new boss Mike Petke says he was satisfied with his new center back's first shift for the club. READ MORE

Coming to America?

Now that he's been allowed to run his contract out at Porto, young Panama striker Ismael Diaz is being linked with an MLS move (in Spanish) back in his homeland. The 20-year-old was a teammate of Sporting Kansas City defender Erik Palmer-Brown on Porto B's 2016 title-winning side. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch:

Watch:This Week In MLS crew dissect the Dom Dwyer trade