Kick Off: Blockbuster trade in MLS | East clash, Gold Cup final tonight

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Blockbuster trade
On Tuesday, Sporting Kansas City completed one of the biggest trades in MLS history by sending star forward Dom Dwyer to Orlando City in exchange for a record amount of allocation cash. The 26-year-old returns to the site of a successful 2013 loan spell that saw him lead the pre-MLS edition of the Lions to a USL championship. READ MORE
Dwyer, who was recently part of the US national team at the Gold Cup, will surely make for one of the most interesting national storylines at the 2017 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target when he takes the field against Real Madrid, the centerpiece event of the festivities in Chicago. TICKET INFO
Fallout from Dwyer trade
Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle writes that the trade was so big that it ushers in a new era of personnel moves for the league. READ MORE
Meanwhile, the dealing may not be done in Orlando. Sporting News scribe Nick Sabetti reports that Turkish champions Besiktas have tabled a bid for striker Cyle Larin, kicking off transfer discussions with the Lions. READ MORE
Grudge match in the East
Just a few days after locking horns in Ohio, Columbus Crew SC and Philadelphia will face off at Talen Energy Stadium in another clash on Wednesday night (7:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE). But Crew SC have occasionally made themselves at home in Chester, winning four of nine league tilts there. PREVIEW
The rematch will be extra special for one participant; it will be the first pro game in front of his hometown fans for Crew SC netminder Zack Steffen. READ MORE
For all the CONCACAF marbles...
The US national team will battle Jamaica in Wednesday's CONCACAF Gold Cup final (9:30 pm ET on FS1, Univision, UDN in the US; TSN in Canada) to determine who gets regional bragging rights until 2019. The Reggae Boyz have won just once in 12 stateside meetings – but that also came in the most recent meeting, the 2015 Gold Cup semifinal. PREVIEW
Whether he returns to the starting lineup or takes another super-sub shift, Seattle star Clint Dempsey will be shooting to break the USMNT goals record he currently shares with Landon Donovan. READ MORE
In his tactical preview of Wednesday's championship match, the Armchair Analyst insists that the USMNT must make attacking plays up the gut and not allow themselves to be ushered to the flanks all night. READ MORE | MORE USMNT NEWS
Red Bulls make Power move
The streaking New York Red Bulls made the biggest jump in our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings, breaching the top 10 with a five-rung climb. Meanwhile, the LA Galaxy suffered the harshest drop, falling four spots. READ MORE
The rewards for the Red Bulls' pair of wins last week didn't end there, as forward Daniel Royer was named Alcatel MLS Player of the Week after pitching in with a three goals and an assist. READ MORE
Dejected Caps search for answers
To put it mildly, the Vancouver Whitecaps were left disappointed and frustrated by their weekend Cascadia derby defeat against a shorthanded, previously slumping Portland side. READ MORE
Silva impresses in debut
Even though Marcelo Silva conceded a penalty kick on his Real Salt Lake debut, new boss Mike Petke says he was satisfied with his new center back's first shift for the club. READ MORE
Coming to America?
Now that he's been allowed to run his contract out at Porto, young Panama striker Ismael Diaz is being linked with an MLS move (in Spanish) back in his homeland. The 20-year-old was a teammate of Sporting Kansas City defender Erik Palmer-Brown on Porto B's 2016 title-winning side. READ MORE