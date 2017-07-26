Jamaica's Taylor: USMNT "are going to take us lightly" in Gold Cup final

The last time that Jamaica and the USA met in the Gold Cup, the Reggae Boyz sprung the 2-1 upset in the 2015 semifinal stage.

That kind of result would lead you to believe that there's no way the US national team will underestimate the Jamaicans when they meet in Wednesday's final (9:30 pm ET on FS1, Univision and TSN). But Jamaican veteran center back Jermaine Taylor, who plays for Minnesota United in MLS, doesn't buy it.

“I know for sure they are going to be watching tapes of our games, but I suspect they are going to take us lightly, knowing that they are America and they think they are world giants and that's good for us," Taylor told the Jamaica Observer. "We want to go into the game as underdogs and prove to the world what we can do.”

Taylor is one of a large contingent of nine MLS players who have helped Jamaica advance to their second consecutive continental final and seven of them started in the semifinal triumph over CONCACAF powers Mexico. And Taylor felt that Mexico "had a lot more to offer than the US."

“When you look at [the USA's] front six — I think that is the most dangerous part of their team," Taylor continued. "And if we compare our back six with their front six I think we can nullify what they have to offer."