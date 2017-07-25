Kick Off: Guzan backstops Team of the Week | Rumors echo through Cascadia

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Guzan returns to backstop Team of the Week
Atlanta United netminder Brad Guzan earned a spot on our Team of the Week after shutting out Orlando City in his first MLS match since 2008. Real Salt Lake joined both New York clubs in leading the way with two honorees each. READ MORE
Also in the Week 20 review, Sam Polak has offered up his top five coaching moves from the round. Did Gregg Berhalter, Jesse Marsch or Brian Schmetzer come out on top? READ MORE
Nikolic visits ExtraTimeRadio
ExtraTime Radio Podcast
LISTEN: Chicago Fire's goalscorer extraordinaire Nemanja Nikolic headlines an All-Star cast that includes Calen Carr and Bobby Warshaw. All the MLS, US national team and Hot-Take Hotline banter you can handle is a special, super-sized Monday show! Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!
Arena: "We want to win a trophy" at Gold Cup
He may have entered the tournament placing an emphasis on finding squad answers ahead of next summer's World Cup, but now that the US national team has a CONCACAF Gold Cup final date with Jamaica set for Wednesday, head coach Bruce Arena has made it clear that he wants to bring home the trophy. He doesn't expect it to be easy, even with Mexico out of the running; Arena says this Reggae Boyz side is for more steady and stingy than past iterations. READ MORE | USMNT NEWS
Lalas: Don't underestimate Reggae Boyz
Fox Soccer pundit Alexi Lalas agrees with Arena, saying that the USMNT should not make the mistake of taking Jamaica lightly on Wednesday. READ MORE
Figueroa's 48 hours: 2 games, winning result
Less than 48 hours after starting for Honduras in their Gold Cup quarterfinal ouster against Mexico, FC Dallas defender Maynor Figueroa found the energy to shine in a full shift that helped his employers regain the top spot in the West. READ MORE
Transfer talk: Cascadia calls
Local blog Stumptown Footy says Portland have struck a deal to land New Zealand defensive handyman Bill Tuilmoa from Marseille. The 22-year-old had stint at the LA Galaxy Academy in 2011. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Paraguayan radio station ABC Cardinal reports that Dynamo Kyiv winger Derlis Gonzalez will complete a much-discussed move to Seattle after he appears in the Ukrainian club's midweek Champions League qualifier against Young Boys Bern. READ MORE
The rest of the rumor mill
According to Taylor Twellman, Sporting KC are among four clubs trying to work an MLS return for Al-Gharafa's Hungary striker Krisztian Nemeth. READ MORE
It looks as though the LA Galaxy may have revived a swoop for Villarreal midfielder Jonathan dos Santos (Giovani's brother). Outlets on both sides of the Atlantic say negotiations are now at an advanced stage. READ MORE
Finally, German daily TZ claims that Colorado are in the race to land restless 1860 Munich attacker Stefan Aigner. READ MORE