Sometimes, the beauty of a goal isn't just in the finish -- it's also in the way a playmaker puts the ball on a plate for the finisher.

That's the case with each of these three scoring sequences, as MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst, Matt Doyle, breaks down the top three assists from week 20 of the MLS season.

As ever, your mileage may vary. Did Matt have one ranked too low, too high -- or not at all? Let us know in the comments section below.