First road point of 2017 has Rapids believing: "It's a whole new season"

TORONTO – MLS is unpredictable at the best of times, but few would have been brave enough to predict that the lowly Colorado Rapids would take a point away from league-leading Toronto FC at BMO Field.

But they did just that on Saturday night, with Dominique Badji scoring in the 76th minute to cancel out a Jay Chapman header that had Toronto in the driver's seat after just five minutes and give Colorado a 1-1 draw.

The result not only snapped a seven-game road losing streak for Colorado, it also gave the Rapids their first away point of the season.

“We see this second half of the season as a new slate,” Badji said after the match. “Forget everything [from] the first half; it's a whole new season. [We have to] have that mentality going forward. This is a great way to start, with a point on the road.”

Badji's goal was in fact just the third the side had scored away from home all year.

And it nearly wasn't to be.

“In the first half we were a bit rusty, couldn't really get into a rhythm with the ball,” said Rapids boss Pablo Mastroeni. “Second half, [we] made some adjustments, got on top of the game, imposed ourselves, and went for it; created some good opportunities. Overall a good performance, good response.”

Down a goal, and with Toronto failing to find the crucial second, Mastroeni rolled the dice, making his first substitution an attacking one – Alan Gordon on for Eric Miller in the 63rd minute – and switching to a more offensive-minded 3-4-3 for stretches of the final half-hour. His further subs were also forward looking.

“I thought we could win,” said Mastroeni. “I didn't want to make a negative sub to hold on. My actions have to match the words I speak: being aggressive, trying to win. I'm really proud of the effort, the way they applied themselves in the second half.”

Nobody took that message to heart more than Badji. He held off Chris Mavinga to put a shot from the top of the box past a lunging Nick Hagglund and Clint Irwin into the bottom corner of the goal after Micheal Azira forced a turnover to Gordon, who found his teammate in space on the right.

“It's definitely fun [coming into a stadium like this and upsetting the home fans],” said Badji. “Away atmospheres are hard; it brings us all together. These are the games you get up for and want to play because you know everybody is rooting against you.”

This boost could not have come at a better time for the Rapids, who will play eight of their next 11 away from home.

“Mentality is critical for our group,” said Mastroeni. “We've been through a lot this year – injuries, suspensions, haven't a back four that has played more than two games together. When you go through such hardships you develop psychological immunity, become resistant to the ups and downs, and keep fighting.”

'The reaction' is what Mastroeni focuses on.

“Things are going to be bad, you're going to make bad plays,” he said. “What's the reaction? Is it positive? Can you affect the next play? Tonight there was a series of those moments. What's beautiful is when the game rewards you with a goal. It validates all the stuff we talk about; manifests itself in reality.

“This group has been resilient. [Now] it's about building on that performance. Going to San Jose [next Saturday] won't be easy, but having had this experience, in a very difficult place to play, we can use this as a point of reference going forward.”