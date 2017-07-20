Man on Fire: How Nemanja Nikolic has flourished in Chicago | MLS Insider

Nemanja Nikolic is no stranger to setting scoring records. He did so in his first seasons in the Hungarian and Polish leagues, and has now set his sights on doing the same in MLS.

Nikolic currently leads the league with 16 goals in 19 matches, and his production up front has taken the league by storm. The in-form and confident striker, who is nine tallies away from tying the long-standing record, has also been a key ingredient in the Chicago Fire enjoying a resurgence in the Eastern Conference after years in the basement.

The latest episode of MLS Insider takes a look at what has helped Nikolic to enjoy such a successful and quick transition to Chicago, including how he prepares for matches on and off the practice field and his insatiable appetite for success in front of the net.