Big help for tiny homes in Seattle | Beyond the Stands pres. by Wells Fargo

Seattle's Gorilla FC invites Jillian Sakovits to Seattle to discover the amazing work they do with the Low Income Housing Institute to provide housing to those in need as they navigate through tough times. Beyond the Stands presented by Wells Fargo is an 8-part series showcasing how the work MLS supporters groups do in the community matches the passion they have for their teams on the field.

