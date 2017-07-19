Top 10 matches to watch in the 2017 MLS home stretch

After going on hiatus for the group stage of the Gold Cup, Major League Soccer returns to full swing on Wednesday night with a busy slate of six matches from coast-to-coast.

The regular season's final three months are a frenzy of key games as some teams jockey for postseason positioning, while others fight for their playoff lives. But several matches look like particularly riveting occasions; here's a rundown of our top 10 games to watch down the stretch.

Sporting KC vs. Chicago

Saturday, July 29

(8 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE)

The Chicago Fire will be proud hosts of the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target the following week, but first they’ll look to cement their credentials as the league’s best team on a visit to Sporting Kansas City and the unfriendly confines of Children’s Mercy Park.

Toronto FC vs. NYCFC

Sunday, July 30

(2 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN)

Two of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders face off at BMO Field in the final regular-season clash between Toronto FC and New York City FC, the second of two meetings in 11 days and a rematch of last year’s one-sided playoff series. Who will make a statement ahead of the stretch run?

NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls

Sunday, Aug. 6

(6 p.m. ET | FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN)

Last year, the New York Red Bulls earned eternal bragging rights with an infamous 7-0 win over their New York Derby rivals at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC took some revenge with a win at Red Bull Arena earlier this season. Can the Red Bulls revive their frustrating campaign with a win in the Bronx?

Chicago vs. Toronto FC

Saturday, Aug. 19

(8 pm ET | TSN, MLS LIVE in US)

The current Supporters’ Shield frontrunners meet at Toyota Park for their final showdown of the season. Will Schweinsteiger & Co. get a leg up on their Shield rivals from Canada?

Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, Aug. 19

(8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE)

The Western Conference’s frontrunners for most of the season, SKC and FC Dallas have had some memorable tussles. So fireworks are probably in store for their final regular-season duel, which could hold major implications for the standings.

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose

Sunday, Aug. 27

(7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada)

Given their frankly horrific home record to date this year, the LA Galaxy cannot afford anything but a win against Cali Clasico archrivals in their final showdown of the season with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Atlanta vs. FC Dallas

Sunday, Sept. 10

(3:30 pm ET | FS1; MLS LIVE in Canada)

Atlanta United host FCD in their long-awaited opener at glittering Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Can the Five Stripes turn it into the home fortress that their temporary home Bobby Dodd is?

Chicago vs. NYCFC

Saturday, Sept. 30

(8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE)

The No. 1 seed in the East playoff bracket could be at stake here, with just two regular-season matches remaining for both teams after this one.

Toronto vs. Montreal

Sunday, Oct. 15

(5 pm ET, | TVAS, TSN; MLS LIVE in US)

Canada’s oldest, deepest cultural and sporting rivalry renews at BMO Field, with TFC and the Montreal Impact chasing postseason positioning in the dying weeks of the regular season.

Portland vs. Vancouver

Sunday, Oct. 22

(4 pm ET | TSN; MLS LIVE in US)

These Cascadia Cup rivals clash on Decision Day for the second straight season. Last year the Vancouver Whitecaps crushed the Portland Timbers' fading playoff hopes with a 4-1 whipping; with both sides jostling for position amid the West pack, this next occasion looms large.

Key Dates