MLS Fantasy: Gearing up for a big, busy return to MLS action in Round 20

Hello there friends, long time no see. I hope everyone enjoyed the midseason MLS Fantasy break during the Gold Cup group stage last week.

I also hope you found some time to think about your rosters, because games kickoff TONIGHT at 7:30 ET, and it marks the start of a GREAT Double Game Week. If you didn’t, no problem – below is a list of some of my favorite player targets for Round 20.

Before we get to that, I have to take a moment to congratulate Michael Clifford, who somehow found the perfect combination of away players and earned the Round 19 high score of 114 points.

Goalkeepers

DGW Changeup: Until recently, Stefan Frei ($6.2) was at the top of my ‘keeper list due to Seattle’s decent home record and few defensive absences. But if you want another solid option, consider Luis Robles (NY $6.1). The Red Bulls are missing a few key defenders due to injury, but San Jose (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) and Minnesota (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) don’t boast strong offenses, so Robles could come through with a big score.

SGW Option: If you’re worried that DGW rotations could impact your clean sheet chances, then stick with Tim Melia ($5.9). But what about that six-goal performance Real Salt Lake (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE) put up last week? I don’t think we’ll see that against the much more competent Sporting KC defense, and RSL are actually playing three games this round when you include their friendly against Manchester United. Plus, SKC have yet to allow more than two goals in a game this season.

Defenders

Attacking Spirit: Even with the late injury warnings, I’m still high on Seattle defenders this week and Joevin Jones ($5.3) is one of my favorites. Not only does he have a great shot at two clean sheets, but his attacking nature has resulted in a goal and an assist over his last two games. His best chance for more points will be in Seattle’s first game against DC United (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE), but San Jose (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) are not much better on the road.

Matching Pair: If you need a defender to stretch your budget, then New York Red Bulls’ Damien Perrinelle ($5.0) is a great option. He’s actually not the cheapest way into the Red Bulls’ defense, but he’s one of the lowest-priced center backs available, so you’ll have access to his bonus point generation. He’ll pair up well with Robles if you’re going clean sheet-hunting with the Red Bulls.

Midfielders

On the Rise: If you’re looking for a budget midfielder with a growing reputation for consistency, then NYCFC’s Alexander Ring ($7.7) is an excellent choice. Many managers might be turned off by the harder DGW schedule NYCFC has against Toronto (7:30 pm ET | TSN4; MLS LIVE in US) and Chicago (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE), but with many of Ring’s points coming from defensive actions, difficult opponents could mean a higher score.

Differential Option: If you want a player who’s flown under the radar, take a look at Vancouver’s Cristian Techera ($7.8). He’s scored a goal or earned an assists in five of his last seven games and become the Whitecaps’ top fantasy scoring player. With a game against a struggling LA Galaxy (10:30 pm ET | TSN1/3; MLS LIVE in US) and a big Cascadia match against Portland (6:30 pm ET | FS1 TSN1/3/4/5), Techera could be primed for a big week.

Forwards

Point Potential: If you’re looking for the forward with the best shot at multiple goals, then Portland’s Fanendo Adi ($9.8) is the one you want. His form is on the rise after scoring two goals over his last three games and his best chance for more will be against Real Salt Lake (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE), who have allowed 30 goals over their 11 away games.

Switcheroo Target: One of my favorite players of the season has been Seattle’s Will Bruin ($7.2). He’s started out as a super-sub, but has developed a habit of stepping up for the Sounders when they need it the most. With their big-name strikers on national team duty, he’ll be the main target during the DGW and could earn more points than many expect.

