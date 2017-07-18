X Ambassadors headline 2017 MLS All-Star Game concert in Chicago

By now, you already know the full roster to date for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target. That squad will face off against Real Madrid at Chicago's Soldier Field on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 pm ET (FS1 and Univision in US, TSN and TVA Sports in Canada).

To celebrate the occasion, the annual free All-Star concert returns this year, presented by Coca-Cola, once again the night before the big match.

This year's performers? Festival favorites X Ambassadors, who hail from Ithaca, New York, and whose debut album, VHS, went gold and yielded the double-platinum single "Unsteady."

They'll play for free on Monday, July 31 at 8 pm local time at Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, as part of the 2017 MLS All-Star week.

Fans wishing to attend the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Coca-Cola must secure their free MLS Mobile Fan Pass by downloading the MLS app or visiting MLSsoccer.com/FanPass. Due to space restrictions, registration will not guarantee entry which will be first come, first serve.

The best way to guarantee your ticket to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game against Real Madrid is to contact the Chicago Fire at 888-MLS-Fire or tickets@chicago-fire.com. For the ultimate fan experience visit MLSsoccer.com/allstar for VIP ticket package details.

Click here to get all the latest information on the MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target, and the events leading up to it.