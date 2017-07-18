FC Dallas' Gonzalez, Ulloa, and Kraft star in Express campaign

Shout-out to one eagle-eyed MLS fan who noticed something surprising when she opened up a typical-seeming sale mailer from clothing retailer Express:

is jesse gonzalez an express model or does he have a twin pic.twitter.com/z5LRT398K0 — Bread ⭐️ (@B_Mantle) July 17, 2017

(By the way, this is also the fan who coined the term "Jorstian Mordan" for Sounders fan-favorites Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan; just wanted to put that on the record.)

Anyways, that absolutely looks like Jesse Gonzalez, right? So we did a little digging and, confirmed! Yes, not only does the newly minted USMNT goalkeeper star in this campaign, but his FC Dallas teammates Victor Ulloa and Coy Craft also joined him for the photo shoot.

FC Dallas explained it all over on their site; there might also be video proof coming soon.