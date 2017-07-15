Philadelphia Union draws Swansea for 'Game of Thrones'-costumed fans

On Saturday night in Cleveland, Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya helped the USMNT to a 3-0 win over Nicaragua, securing the US' number-one spot in Group B of the Gold Cup. At almost exactly the same time, though, back in Chester, his club team faced a different sort of task -- a friendly against visiting Premier League side Swansea City AFC.

The good news here? The Union drew the Welsh visitors 2-2, fielding a team that even included 17-year-old senior team debutant Anthony Fontana.

The even better news? They did so in front of a cohort of fans dressed for the Union's Game of Thrones night. Let's check out some of the sights from the evening.

Ceasefire in the Battle of Chesteros to grab a beer#JoinOrDie pic.twitter.com/7lmdIuRUig — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) July 16, 2017