New York City FC's David Villa wins ESPY for Best MLS Player

In a decision that will surprise very few around MLS, New York City FC’s David Villa won ESPN’s ESPY award for Best MLS Player at the network’s annual ceremony on Wednesday night.



Villa beat out New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips, FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges, and a pair of goalkeepers: the Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake and the Seattle Sounders' Stefan Frei.



US national team teenager Christian Pusilic was also nominated for Best Breakout Athlete, and DC United midfielder Ian Harkes received the nomination for Best Male College Athlete for his 2016 NCAA campaign with Wake Forest. Neither took home the award.

After winning MLS MVP honors with a 23-goal campaign in 2016, Villa has followed that up with 12 goals so far in 18 league matches in the 2017 campaign.

Over the last calendar year, he scored 23 times and registered nine assists while helping NYCFC to its first playoff appearance last fall.

Villa and NYCFC return to league action in a potential playoff preview at home against Toronto FC on July 19 (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE)