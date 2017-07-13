Kick Off: USMNT go top | Alphonso Davies update | USOC: NE, RBNY up next

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Homegrown products
MLS Homegrown Team head coach Brian McBride has named his 18-man roster for Tuesday's game against defending Liga MX Under-20 champions Chivas. The roster is headlined by Vancouver's Canada phneom Alphonso Davies and five members of the United States' recent Under-20 World Cup side. READ MORE | ALL-STAR NEWS
Basti Fantasti
Meanwhile, Doyle and several MLSsoccer.com staff co-horts agree that the MLS Newcomer of the Year favorite is Chicago midfield general Bastian Schweinsteiger. He wasn't the only Fire player to get a nod, and there were a few intriguing options suggested on both sides of the ball.READ MORE
US takes Group B perch
The US national team bounced back quickly after squandering a two-goal lead to earn a 3-2 victory over CONCACAF Gold Cup guests Martinique in Tampa. Jordan Morris bagged the decider with his second goal of the game in the 76th minute, effectively putting the USMNT atop Group B. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Unsurprisingly, Morris received the highest marks in our player ratings for the USMNT performance. PLAYER RATINGS | USMNT NEWS
El Tri, Reggae Boyz fight for control
Thursday's headline match-up will see Mexico and Jamaica in a battle for first place in Group C (10:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN; TSN1/4). The Reggae Boyz have dropped three straight games by a combined 6-1 tally against the defending Gold Cup champs. PREVIEW
Zambrano: Alphonso Davies Update
Canada manager Octavio Zambrano has granted the team's fans a huge sigh of relief by stating that he expects teen star Alphonso Davies to recover from an ankle knock in time to feature in Friday's all-important group stage closer against Honduras. READ MORE | CANADA NEWS
USOC: Revs, Red Bulls in QF duel
The New York Red Bulls are in New England to battle for a US Open Cup semifinal place on Thursday night (7:30 pm ET | USsoccer.com). The Revs will need to get a grip on Bradley Wright-Phillips and Daniel Royer, who have each scored in both of New York's league series wins this season. PREVIEW
Meanwhile, Miami FC and visitors FC Cincinnati had their quarterfinal tilt postponed by a torrid rainstorm on Wednesday night. Of course, that didn't stop the home fans from throwing a party at the stadium. READ MORE
Trade talk
With the summer transfer market open for business, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has offered up three trade proposals for MLS clubs. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Metro's Kristian Dyer writes that Dillon Powers, Kekuta Manneh and Darren Mattocks are among the sizable MLS names on the trading block during this transfer windows. READ MORE
Soccer rocks in Nashville
After taking in last week's Gold Cup tilt between the USMNT and Panama, Sideline scribe Arielle Castillo can report that Nashville's hot soccer scene demonstrates the city is far more than country music and hot chicken. READ MORE
