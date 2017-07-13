Kick Off: USMNT go top | Alphonso Davies update | USOC: NE, RBNY up next

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Homegrown products

MLS Homegrown Team head coach Brian McBride has named his 18-man roster for Tuesday's game against defending Liga MX Under-20 champions Chivas. The roster is headlined by Vancouver's Canada phneom Alphonso Davies and five members of the United States' recent Under-20 World Cup side. READ MORE | ALL-STAR NEWS

Basti Fantasti

Meanwhile, Doyle and several MLSsoccer.com staff co-horts agree that the MLS Newcomer of the Year favorite is Chicago midfield general Bastian Schweinsteiger. He wasn't the only Fire player to get a nod, and there were a few intriguing options suggested on both sides of the ball.READ MORE

USOC: Revs, Red Bulls in QF duel

The New York Red Bulls are in New England to battle for a US Open Cup semifinal place on Thursday night (7:30 pm ET | USsoccer.com). The Revs will need to get a grip on Bradley Wright-Phillips and Daniel Royer, who have each scored in both of New York's league series wins this season. PREVIEW

Meanwhile, Miami FC and visitors FC Cincinnati had their quarterfinal tilt postponed by a torrid rainstorm on Wednesday night. Of course, that didn't stop the home fans from throwing a party at the stadium. READ MORE

Trade talk

With the summer transfer market open for business, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has offered up three trade proposals for MLS clubs. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Metro's Kristian Dyer writes that Dillon Powers, Kekuta Manneh and Darren Mattocks are among the sizable MLS names on the trading block during this transfer windows. READ MORE

Soccer rocks in Nashville

After taking in last week's Gold Cup tilt between the USMNT and Panama, Sideline scribe Arielle Castillo can report that Nashville's hot soccer scene demonstrates the city is far more than country music and hot chicken. READ MORE

