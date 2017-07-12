LA Galaxy sign Dutch defender Pele van Anholt

The LA Galaxy have bolstered their defense, announcing the signing of Dutch fullback Pele van Anholt on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old joins LA from Eredivisie side Willem II, where he played for one season, making 24 appearances. Before that, he played six seasons for another first-division Dutch side, Heerenveen.

“Pele is a talented and versatile player who will immediately add quality and experience to our defense,” said LA Galaxy general manager Pete Vagenas in a statement. “Our staff did an excellent job at identifying this player and executing the signing to improve our roster and we look forward to him joining our squad.”

Van Anholt, who plays mostly at right back, will be available in the Galaxy's friendly against Manchester United on Saturday at StubHub Center (10 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

“We are excited to welcome Pele to Los Angeles,” said Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo. “He has earned a lot of experience in Netherlands’ top division and proven to be a productive player. We are confident that will suit him well in our league.”