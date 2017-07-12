GOAL: Omar Gonzalez slides in the rebound to open the scoring

July 12, 201710:25PM EDT

Goal! Omar Gonzalez scores from very close range to the bottom left corner of the goal. USA 1, Martinique 0.

Goals
Match Highlights

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android

Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter

Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips