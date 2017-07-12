Brian McBride tabs MLS Homegrown Team roster, led by young US, Canada stars

MLS Homegrown Team head coach Brian McBride and assistant coach Mike Magee named their 18-man roster for the 2017 MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer on Wednesday, gathering some of the league’s most accomplished young stars to take on the defending Liga MX Under-20 champions Chivas de Guadalajara on Tuesday, August 1 at 8 p.m. ET (UDN, facebook.com/univisiondeportes) at Toyota Park.

The Homegrown Team is highlighted by 16-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alphonso Davies, who recently became the first player born in 2000 or after to score in any full national team tournament, worldwide. Davies scored two goals to lead Canada to a 4-2 victory in the opening game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, becoming the youngest player to score in both Gold Cup and Canadian history; he followed up with another goal in Canada’s 1-1 draw with Costa Rica on Tuesday.

Joining him are five players who played for the United States at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup earlier this year: defenders Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake) and Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union) and midfielders Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Derrick Jones (Philadelphia Union) and Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake). The squad is selected from MLS Homegrown Players aged 22 or under.

RSL duo Glad and Lennon earned nods on the Best XI while helping drive the US to their first-ever CONCACAF U-20 Championship in March, with Adams and Jones playing key roles. Meanwhile, another US youth international, Djordje Mihailovic, will represent the host club Chicago Fire.

"This is a great opportunity for these kids, at a young age, to get the All-Star experience," McBride said. "We don't want that to go unnoticed. When it comes to gametime, make sure they're prepared mentally for a tough game. But this is a great city, and we want them to experience that, along with all the fun that goes with being part of an All-Star Game."

MLS Homegrown Game assistant coach Mike Magee will host a live Q&A session on the Chicago Fire Facebook page tomorrow at 2:30 pm ET to talk about the young Homegrown talent, coaching in his native Chicago and answer questions about the match.

"Chivas, you know they're going to be good," Magee said. "You know you're going to get quality. [So] I want the kids to have fun, but we've gotta win. Everyone's going to be watching them, so we're going to urge them to have fun and enjoy themselves, but they've got to show."

Tickets for the fourth annual MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer start at $10, can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com and also include entrance to the Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star soccer match held immediately prior at at Toyota Park.

2017 MLS Homegrown Team Roster