Kick Off: Quakes brush aside LA in USOC | CAN-CRC on tap in Gold Cup

1st USOC Semifinalist? The Quakes

Chris Wondolowski, wearing No. 38 to honor teammate Matheus Silva as he recovers from a swimming incident, scored twice to lead San Jose into the U.S. Open Cup semifinals for the first time since 2004. Monday night's 3-2 derby victory over the LA Galaxy was their second Clasico win of 2017. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

The quarterfinals continue on Tuesday, when FC Dallas visit Sporting KC. FCD are winless in their last seven visits to Children's Mercy Park, a span that includes a 6-2 Open Cup defeat in 2015. PREVIEW

Transfer Analysis: Who needs what?

To celebrate the start of the summer transfer season, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has identified the needs and pegged the chances of a big move for all 22 MLS clubs. READ MORE

Loons land Scottish winger Nicholson

On Monday, Minnesota United became the first MLS team to jump through the freshly-opened transfer window for a reinforcement. As expected, the Loons have added to their wing crew by striking a deal with ex-Hearts man Sam Nicholson. READ MORE

Transfer talk: Van Anholt, Troisi

According to ESPN, the LA Galaxy have filled their right back need by signing erstwhile Willem II defender Pete van Anholt. READ MORE

Meanwhile, reports from Down Under suggest that the agent for Australia forward James Troisi is looking for an MLS destination for his client. The 29-year-old is currently on vacation in America. READ MORE

