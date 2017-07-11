Kick Off: Quakes brush aside LA in USOC | CAN-CRC on tap in Gold Cup

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
1st USOC Semifinalist? The Quakes
Chris Wondolowski, wearing No. 38 to honor teammate Matheus Silva as he recovers from a swimming incident, scored twice to lead San Jose into the U.S. Open Cup semifinals for the first time since 2004. Monday night's 3-2 derby victory over the LA Galaxy was their second Clasico win of 2017. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
The quarterfinals continue on Tuesday, when FC Dallas visit Sporting KC. FCD are winless in their last seven visits to Children's Mercy Park, a span that includes a 6-2 Open Cup defeat in 2015. PREVIEW
Canada, Costa Rica duel for top
Canada will face what will likely be their toughest group stage test when battle for first place against Costa Rica in Houston on Tuesday (7:30 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, UDN; TSN1/3/4/5). PREVIEW | CANADA NEWS
Les Rouges are filled with inexperienced young players, but they have a willing mentor in Vancouver left back Marcel de Jong. READ MORE
Dwyer back in old Tampa haunt
The US national team's prep for Wednesday's Gold Cup tilt against Martinique (9 pm ET | FOX, Univision, UDN; TSN2) has offered striker Dom Dwyer a happy case of déjà vu, what with the squad practicing at his old University of South Florida stomping ground. The Sporting KC man will try to become just the third USMNT player to strike for a goal in each of his first three caps. READ MORE
'Caps defender Waston summoned by Ticos
Vancouver captain Kendall Waston has been called up as emergency replacement by Costa Rica. The center back will step in for Bryan Oviedo, who suffered a muscle injury in their Gold Cup-opening win over Honduras. READ MORE
Transfer Analysis: Who needs what?
To celebrate the start of the summer transfer season, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has identified the needs and pegged the chances of a big move for all 22 MLS clubs. READ MORE
Loons land Scottish winger Nicholson
On Monday, Minnesota United became the first MLS team to jump through the freshly-opened transfer window for a reinforcement. As expected, the Loons have added to their wing crew by striking a deal with ex-Hearts man Sam Nicholson. READ MORE
Transfer talk: Van Anholt, Troisi
According to ESPN, the LA Galaxy have filled their right back need by signing erstwhile Willem II defender Pete van Anholt. READ MORE
Meanwhile, reports from Down Under suggest that the agent for Australia forward James Troisi is looking for an MLS destination for his client. The 29-year-old is currently on vacation in America. READ MORE