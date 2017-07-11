Costa Rica 1, Canada 1 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

Canada and Costa Rica both had an opportunity to take firm control of Group A. In the end, neither did as they played to a stalemate.

Alphonso Davies and Francisco Calvo traded first half goals, and Canada and Costa Rica split the points in a 1-1 draw at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday night. Davies put the Canadians in front in the 26th minute with a nice one-timed effort, but Calvo responded with a soaring header off a set piece three minutes before halftime.

The result kept Canada and Costa Rica even on points atop Group A prior to Honduras and French Guiana's match on Tuesday night. The Canadians and Costa Ricans have four points apiece, but the North American nation sits in first because it has scored more goals to this point in the tournament.

Goals

26' – CAN – Alphonso Davies

42' – CRC – Francisco Calvo

LINEUPS

Costa Rica (4-5-1, left to right): #18 Patrick Pemberton – #15 Francisco Calvo, #5 Kenner Gutierrez, #2 Johnny Acosta, #3 Giancarlo Gonzalez, #16 Cristian Gamboa (73', #6 Jose Salvatierra) – #12 Joel Campbell (24', #7 David Ramirez), #20 David Guzman (61', #17 Yeltsin Tejada), #10 Bryan Ruiz, #13 Rodney Wallace – #21 Marco Ureña

Canada (4-1-4-1, left to right): #18 Milan Borjan – #4 Samuel Adekugbe, #19 Steven Vitoria, #5 Dejan Jakovic, #23 Michael Petrasso – #8 Samuel Piette – #12 Alphonso Davies (69', #2 Fraser Aird), #14 Mark-Anthony Kaye, #8 Scott Arfield, #10 David Junior Hoilett (77', #9 Lucas Cavallini) – #16 Anthony-Jackson Hamel (57', #11 Tosaint Ricketts)

