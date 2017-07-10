Where your team stands halfway through and their odds going forward

The Gold Cup break is upon us in MLS and it's time to take stock s to where your team stands in their quest to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs.

12 of the 22 teams will reach the playoffs, ensuring their opportunity to win MLS Cup. Here is how the matchups would line up if the season ended today.

Eastern Conference

Bye to Conference Semifinals

#1 Chicago Fire, #2 Toronto FC

Knockout Round

#3 New York City FC vs. #6 Columbus Crew SC

#4 Atlanta United FC vs. #5 Orlando City SC

Western Conference

Bye to Conference Semifinals

#1 Sporting Kansas City, #2 FC Dallas

Knockout Round

#3 Houston Dynamo vs. #6 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

#4 Portland Timbers vs. #5 San Jose Earthquakes

Of course, those seedings don't take into account the fact that teams have played a differing amount of games. If we were to do those seedings according to a team's points per game rather than their total points, the New York Red Bulls would be in the field with Columbus Crew SC missing out.

The real question is how many of these teams will still be in the playoff field on October 23, after Decision Day. Looking at the past two seasons, the odds of these 12 teams still being in playoff positioning on that day is extremely high.

Of course, you can go to FiveThirtyEight.com and check out their odds for teams to make the playoffs, earn a bye, win the Supporters' Shield and win MLS Cup, but we decided to add some context looking at previous seasons.

We went back and looked at where each team stood at roughly the same point of the season, about 55 percent of the way through, and discovered that only three teams have jumped into the playoff field from out of it. Those three teams were the 2015 Montreal Impact, 2016 D.C. United and 2016 Seattle Sounders.

But that's when looking at total points. Points per game, which offers more correlation to a team's final standing at this point of the season, tells an even more grim story for teams currently out of the playoffs. Only two teams have jumped from out to in going by points per game at this point in the season: Those would be the 2015 New England Revolution and, of course, the 2016 Seattle Sounders. They axed Orlando City SC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in their respective seasons.

There are still plenty of games left -- but fans of Columbus, Philadelphia, Montreal, New England, D.C., Seattle, LA, Colorado, Real Salt Lake and Minnesota should know that it's likely only one, maybe two, of your teams will get in.