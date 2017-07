Martinique 2, Nicaragua 0 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

Martinique took control of Group B of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup with an opening night 2-0 win over Nicaragua in the nightcap at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Earlier in the day, the United States and Panama tied 1-1 in the other group match.

Former Seattle Sounders forward Kevin Parsemain opened the scoring when he headed in a cross from Johan Audel off a short corner in the 35th minute. Nicaragua goalkeeper Justo Lorente kept the score close, but in the end Martinique was able to extend its lead. Seconds after coming on, Steeven Langil went on a solo run from midfield and finished from close range to effectively put the game away.

Goals

35' – MTQ – Kevin Parsemain WATCH

66' – MTQ – Steeven Langil

CONCACAF Man of the Match: Kevin Parsemain (Martinique)

Lineups

Martinique (4-3-3, left to right): #23 Kevin Olimpia – #8 Jordy Delem, #3 Antoine Jean-Baptiste, #5 Karl Vitulin, #21 Sebestian Cretinoir – #20 Stephane Abaul, #18 Jean-Emmanuel Nedra (#10 Steeven Langil, 65'), #19 Daniel Herelle – #17 Kevin Parsemain, #11 Johan Audel (#13 Christof Lougon, 77'), #12 Joann Arquin (#9 Anthony Angely, 89')

Nicaragua (4-4-2, left to right): #1 Justo Lorente – #3 Manuel Rosas, #6 Luis Fernando Copete, #5 Erick Jose Tellez Fonseca, #2 Josue Quijano – #16 Elvis Pinel Figueroa (#13 Bryan Garcia, 58'), #8 Marlon Lopez, #15 Bismark Montiel (#17 Bismarck Veliz, 87'), #10 Luis Galeano – #7 Carlos Alberto Chavarria Rodriguez, #21 Jorge Garcia Hurtado (#14 Eulises Pavon, 46')

Three Things

