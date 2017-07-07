US U-17s draw group of Ghana, Colombia and host India at October World Cup

The US U-17 national team will play one of the more hyped matches in youth football history when they face host nation India in both teams’ World Cup opener this October.

The US learned in this morning’s draw that it would join India, two-time winners Ghana and Colombia in Group A.

There it is! 🇺🇸



The U-17 #USMNT has been drawn into Group A of the #FIFAU17WC with hosts India, Colombia and Ghana! pic.twitter.com/4yqdOp6lmG — U.S. Soccer YNT (@ussoccer_ynt) July 7, 2017

After Ghana and Colombia open the tournament schedule, the runners up at this spring's CONCACAF U-17 Championship will face India in the nightcap of a double-header at New Delhi’s 58,000-seat Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium on Oct. 6.

The US, who will likely bring a number of MLS academy products with them to India, then continue their tournament against Ghana on the Oct. 9 and Colombia on Oct. 12 as it aims to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2011.