LA Galaxy honor Sergeant for contributions in the military and on the field

When the LA Galaxy honored Sergeant First Class Noah Ronquillo at halftime of their annual 4th of July game on Tuesday, they weren’t just honoring his military contributions.

That’s because the 20-year Army National Guard reservist has left a just as important mark on the area’s youth soccer community. And he was recognized for both aspects of his service before the game and at halftime of the Galaxy’s match against Real Salt Lake.

A veteran of multiple deployments and winner of numerous military honors, Ronquillo is founder of Camp Pendleton United, a local youth club that serves families on the Southern California base, situated between LA and San Diego.

He has also put in time helping out with Galaxy youth affiliate LA Galaxy San Diego, including one season as a coach.