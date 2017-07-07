Josef Martinez is undeniable up top for Atlanta | Audi Player Index

If there was any doubt how big a role Josef Martinez plays for Atlanta United, it can be put to rest. The 24-year-old Venezuelan international has made three starts since his return from injury and Atlanta have three wins to show for it.

Facing off at home against the visiting Earthquakes, United had to come from behind to earn 3 points. Martinez served as a catalyst for the comeback – forcing a rebound from David Bingham for Carlos Carmona to bury the equalizer and then bagging a pair of goals in the second half. Check out Martinez's best moments, in this week's Inside the Audi Player Index.