The 7 rising stars to watch in the 2017 Gold Cup

Johan Venegas (Costa Rica / Minnesota United)

This is a big year for 28-year-old attacking midfielder Johan Venegas. His talent is unmistakeable, but after intermittent flashes of brilliance in recent years for both club and country, he is now expected to assume a star role for both Costa Rica and his new club side, Minnesota United, currently in its first season in MLS. A stellar showing in last year's Copa America Centenario made some believe the moment had finally arrived for the hustling slasher, but lack of playing opportunities in Montreal delayed his takeoff. There will be no excuses in 2017.