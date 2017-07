Apparently, pulling off a bicycle kick is just like riding a bicycle: Once you get the hang of it, you never forget.

Check out this perfect bike from Juan Agudelo, in US national team training on Monday, ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup:

… and see if it doesn't remind you of the New England forward's goal against DC United in the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Almost the same spot on the pitch, even. Muscle memory, indeed.