US national team focused on tune-up friendly, not growing rivalry vs. Ghana

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Saturday’s match between the US national team and Ghana (4:45 pm ET | ESPN, UniMás, UDN) is labeled as a friendly, but depending on who you ask, the 90 minutes could have a different tone.

Asamoah Gyan, captain of the Black Stars, said “automatically it’s like a rivalry,” with James Kwesi Appiah, Ghana's head coach, insisting that the matchup has “always been like a rivalry.” But Bruce Arena, the USMNT head coach, said he doesn’t view the pre-Gold Cup friendly as an opportunity for revenge.

Arena, of course, was referring to the undeniable history between these two nations. They’ve met in three straight World Cups, with Ghana coming out on top in 2006 (when Arena was also head coach) and 2010, and the US winning in 2014. From that, Arena said the competition has brought about mutual respect, plus a couple painful memories.

“My experience with the Ghanaian teams is they’re outstanding, they’re athletic, they’re technically good, they’re very aggressive in the attack,” Arena said. “I still have nightmares from the 2006 World Cup thinking of Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien, among others. Outstanding players. It’s a great test for us to play against quality players.”

Arena added that Ghana’s stateside roster includes eight players from their most-recent World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia, but there’s also plenty of MLS flavor.

The group includes Mohammed Abu from Columbus Crew SC, as well as Gershon Koffie of the New England Revolution and the Chicago Fire’s David Accam. And with a US roster that includes 16 MLS players, there will be familiarity at Rentschler Field insofar as these players are accustomed to duking it out every weekend.

It’s a sentiment Brad Guzan, confirmed as the starting US goalkeeper on Saturday, expressed prior to Friday’s training session.

“There’s some history, there’s some rivalry there,” the new Atlanta United FC goalie said. “We’re excited for the challenge and know they’re a good team individually and collectively. It’s going to present some challenges for us, especially as we get ready for the Gold Cup.”

Added Dom Dwyer, currently in his first US camp: “They’re very fast, strong, athletic. They’re a very good side, so we’re not going to take them lightly.”

Both sides, though, come into Saturday’s game in different stages.

The US kick off their Gold Cup group on July 8 in Nashville, Tennessee against Panama. Conversely, Ghana lost 1-0 to Mexico in a friendly this past Wednesday, so they’re looking to right the ship somewhat.

And, with that calculus and respect in the air, Arena had a simple message about facing Ghana.

“Tomorrow is an excellent test for our team in preparation for the Gold Cup. Ghana has a very good team. We’ve had a great rivalry with the Ghanaian team. They have excellent players, well coached.”