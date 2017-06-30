Special California Clásico match posters

Ahead of Saturday's Cali Clasico at Stanford Stadium, we reached out to two players on opposite sides of the rivalry for a little match poster inspiration: Tommy Thompson and Gyasi Zardes. Both California natives know what's at stake whenever the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy meet, and you can see the final products below.
San Jose Earthquakes
Earthquakes midfielder Tommy Thompson may be new to a starting role on the San Jose first team, but the California native doesn't need a lesson on the Cali Clasico. When asked about the rivalry, he offered up words like “passion” and “goals” while also noting the mesmerizing sunsets that typically mark a match at Stanford Stadium. While the competition on the field may be fierce, sometimes it's important to appreciate the Cali Clasico in all its sun-soaked beauty.
LA Galaxy
No player understands the Cali Clasico quite like Galaxy midfielder Gyasi Zardes – the Hawthorne, CA native grew up just 20 minutes away from StubHub Center. Hometown pride will always play a factor in the rivalry, he said, and it's simply about being the best club in California. Even though Zardes won't play a part in this edition of the Cali Clasico – he's across the country with the USMNT – his poster shows how one game can tie a city together, especially when bragging rights are on the line.