Orlando City SC snapped their four-game winless streak in MLS regular season play on Friday, as they defeated Real Salt Lake 1-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The visitors took the lead in the 17th minute, as a free kick bounced off the crossbar, and in the subsequent scramble, Will Johnson slotted the ball in the net. And from there Orlando City stifled RSL's chances and defended well enough to hold on for the clean sheet on the road.

Goals

17' – ORL – Will Johnson Watch

