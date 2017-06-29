Watch: The top 5 goals in the history of the SJ vs. LA California Clasico

Check out the Top 5 goals in the history of the San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy California Clasico:

5. Rodrigo Faria (SJ)

On November 9, 2003, the Brazilian forward scored the sudden-death winner in Leg 2 of what many consider to be the greatest MLS playoff series ever played.

Down 2-0 on aggregate after Leg 1 and 4-0 after 13 minutes of Leg 2, no one gave the Quakes a shot. But they went on to score five unanswered, including Faria's golden goal winner in extratime, to win the series 5-4 on aggregate.

4. Dwayne De Rosario (SJ)

Staying with the golden goal theme, it was Dwayne De Rosario who wrote his name into the record books with the MLS Cup overtime clincher on October 21, 2001 in Columbus.

3. David Beckham (LA)

In one of the epic regular-season matches between the two sides – a 4-3 victory by the San Jose Earthquakes in June 2012 in front of more than 50,000 at Stanford Stadium – the English icon scored on one of his patented free kicks. It was a goal that temporarily tied the score at 1-1 in the 31st minute.

2. Alan Gordon (SJ)

A year later in 2013, the two teams combined for another heart-stopping match at Stanford Stadium, a 3-2 come-from-behind Quakes victory. The Earthquakes scored their final two goals in stoppage time, including the final strike by forward Alan Gordon, which was accompanied by one of the greatest goal calls in MLS history.

1. Dwayne De Rosario (SJ)

It's him again. One of the most skillful players to ever grace an MLS field, De Rosario developed a reputation for defying the laws of physics on his set pieces. This 45th-minute strike in a 3-1 road victory on October 15, 2005 is yet another example.